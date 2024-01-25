Offseason outlook for Dolphins running back room - The Splash Zone 1/25/24

Raheem Mostert became a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career this season and De’Von Achane showed flashes of being a budding star in this league. The Miami Dolphins have plenty of needs to fill this offseason, but running back doesn’t seem like it will be too big of a priority. But there is always room for improvement and the Dolphins could definitely use a power back for short yardage situations and goal line work. For whatever reason, Mike McDaniel abandoned the rung game in those situations and paid dearly for it.

Dolphins position review: Will Miami make a splash addition at running back?

Miami had a 30-year-old back produce the best season of his career and a rookie who established himself as a budding star.

Vic Fangio

What's Next for Miami Dolphins After Shocking Vic Fangio News?

The Miami Dolphins and Vic Fangio mutually parted ways Wednesday, ending a one-year marriage and kicking off a search for a new defensive coordinator.

Social Media Posts Hint at Rift Between Miami Dolphins Defenders, Vic Fangio

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland appeared to give Vic Fangio a not-so-subtle send-off after news broke that Fangio was out as defensive coordinator.

Dave Hyde: Fangio’s exit is loss for Dolphins — how big of one depends on McDaniel’s next move

It always sat there in between his words, this connection to some disconnect, like when Vic Fangio was asked in December about the philosophy of fun around the Miami Dolphins. “Yeah, I think it starts with Mike (McDaniel),” he said of the Dolphins coach.

Miami Dolphins let Vic Fangio out his contract, allowing him to pursue other opportunities in NFL - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins marriage with Vic Fangio, the team's defensive coordinator, was short lived, and it had more to do with his personality than his performance

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert Miffed at All-Pro Snub; De'Von Achane And All-Rookie Teams - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins running back set franchise single-season records for rushing touchdowns and overall touchdowns

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins can find new DL talent at Senior Bowl - A to Z Sports

Miami Dolphins coach Kenny Baker will be coaching the National team's DL group at the Senior Bowl with the opportunity to find new talent.

