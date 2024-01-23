Clearing up the Dolphins cap space - The Splash Zone 1/23/24

The Miami Dolphins are in a pickle with their cap space situation. The team is projected to be $52 million over the cap and will need to restructure some contracts or release some players to get back to being under the cap. Yes, there are going to be some very difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks. Their hardest decision might be what to do with Christian Wilkins as the defensive lineman is going to get paid whether it’s with Miami or another team. Then the team will have to decide what to do with some veterans, like Jerome Baker or Xavien Howard, who could either be released or perhaps restructure their contracts to clear up some cap space.

The Miami Dolphins have to clear $65-90 million in cap space to renovate the 2024 roster - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Dolphins have some complicated decisions to make to trim roughly $75 million in payroll just to begin the free agency signing period in March

Mike McDaniel last among active coaches with challenges (but Reid, Campbell aren't perfect)

The Dolphins' Mike McDaniel has an NFL-low .231 winning percentage on challenges, but Andy Reid and Dan Campbell prove it's harder than you may think.

An update on Van Ginkel’s injury and free agency. And Dolphins news on Fangio, speed feat

Dolphins’ Van Ginkel gets positive news after foot injury

Three Miami Dolphins Honored by Football Writers - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tyreek Hill earned All-NFL honors for a second consecutive year

