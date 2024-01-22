Revamping the Dolphins defense - The Splash Zone 1/22/24

The defensive side of the ball might be where we see the most changes for the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Their top three pass rushers may or may not be ready for the start of the next season as they are all nursing their own injuries. Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will be back but not Andrew Van Ginkel, who will get paid whether it’s with Miami or another team. The one thing Van Ginkel has going is that he is a Vic Fangio favorite, so it’s highly likely he’ll be back next season after a nice pay day. There are also some longtime starters who may not be back. The Dolphins are in a terrible cap situation right now and could clear up some space by cutting Xavien Howard, Jerome Baker, and Emmanuel Ogbah.

The Miami Dolphins have a number of tough decisions to make this offseason if the goal is to carry forward the 2023 defense, which finished the year ranked 10th in the NFL

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins position review: Will Miami affirm Tua Tagovailoa as franchise QB?

In the first of a series of position reviews, the Miami Herald will examine the team’s quarterback situation. Next up is running backs.

