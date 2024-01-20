It’s a pain being a Dolphins fan - The Splash Zone 1/20/24

The Miami Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since 2000 but it looked like they were going to break the streak season. The team was super talented but fell apart for a variety of reasons. After the Detroit Lions won last weekend, the Dolphins now own the longest ongoing streak of not winning a playoff game. It’s painful, but players like Terron Armstead understands the hardship of not winning a big game and the fanbases frustration.

The No. 1 Thing Separating the Miami Dolphins From the Elite 8

The Miami Dolphins should learn what they can from the eight teams that reach the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

