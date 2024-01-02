Dolphins lose Bradley Chubb to torn ACL - The Splash Zone 1/2/24

The Miami Dolphins already lost Jaelan Phillips to an Achilles injury and now the defense will be down their other big pass rusher. Near the end of the game against the Baltimore Ravens, Bradley Chubb went down and it was fairly obvious that the worst had happened. It did and it was confirmed yesterday that Chubb tore his ACL and is done for the season. This could have all been avoided as the game was out of hand and there was no reason for the starters to be in there. Now the Dolphins get to face the Buffalo Bills and whoever in the playoffs while they are down their two top pass rushers.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Source - Dolphins lose pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to torn ACL - ESPN

Dolphins pass-rusher Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens.

Mike McDaniel

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel needs more than a flux capacitor after another big mistake - A to Z Sports

Miami's head coach is under fire for an unfortunate event late in the loss to the Ravnes

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Ravens Week 17 Game - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel reflects on his team's 56-19 loss against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins News: Tyreek Hill Legacy Game Looms in Week 18

When Tyreek Hill is good, the Miami Dolphins are good. But when he's bad, they almost always lose, as was the case Sunday.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb Indeed Tore an ACL - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins now have lost their two starting outside linebackers to serious injuries

Bills at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills Showdown Gets Prime-Time Treatment - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins will face Buffalo for the AFC East title at Hard Rock Stadium

Dolphins 2023 Season

Battered and bruised: How will the Miami Dolphins manage slew of high-impact injuries?

The Dolphins will need to pressure Josh Allen on Sunday to capture the winner-take-all AFC East clash. They haven’t won the division since 2008.

The Miami Dolphins' Complete Playoff Scenarios - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins have four possible playoff opponents

There’s Only One Way Forward for the Miami Dolphins

After the Miami Dolphins defense failed to deliver against the Baltimore Ravens, it’s now on QB Tua Tagovailoa to carry the team the rest of the way.

Miami Dolphins must stomach gut-check from Baltimore Ravens and move past it - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins' embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Ravens doesn't dictate how successful this team can be in the postseason

Miami Dolphins Injury Update: Latest on Tua Tagovailoa, Bradley Chubb, Xavien Howard

The Miami Dolphins will be without Bradley Chubb for the rest of the season but have marginally better news about their other injured stars.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Dolphins embarrassed by Ravens - Miami Dolphins News 1/1/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Lost To The Ravens In Week 17 - 2023 Recap - The Phinsider

In this weekly column, I outline three reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

REPORT: Miami Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb tore ACL vs. Ravens - The Phinsider

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Miami Dolphins pass-rusher Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel explains the decision to play starters late in Sunday’s blowout loss - The Phinsider

The Dolphins lost Bradley Chubb to a torn ACL late in Sunday’s loss.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Shoulder hurt when he ‘ran, slid, and there was contact’ - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa discussed the injury he sustained to his shoulder late in the team’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Sugar Bowl/CFP 2024: Texas Longhorns Vs Washington Huskies - The Phinsider

Join us live to follow and discuss this afternoon’s College Football Playoff game/Sugar Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies.

NFL betting odds: Dolphins vs. Ravens opening line gives early advantage to Baltimore - The Phinsider

Sunday Night Football in Week 18 closes out the 2023 NFL regular season with an AFC East title game as the Buffalo Bills visit the Miami Dolphins. The early odds favor the Bills.

Rose Bowl/CFP 2024: Alabama Crimson Tide Vs Michigan Wolverines - The Phinsider

Join us live to follow and discuss this afternoon’s College Football Playoff game/Rose Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines.