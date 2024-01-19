Should Dolphins keep options open at quarterback - The Splash Zone 1/19/24

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins had a pretty good season statistically, but when it mattered most the offense just didn’t show up. Over their last three game, including the playoff loss, the unit only managed to score a combined 40 points. The blame can be passed around but the Dolphins offensive success just wasn’t sustainable. With injuries along the offensive line, Tua was forced to basically get the ball out on his first read and when that wasn’t there that is when things didn’t go so well.

Miami Dolphins Should Keep Options Open at Quarterback - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tua Tagovailoa has put up big numbers the past two seasons, but is that enough?

