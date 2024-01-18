Will Christian Wilkins be back with the Dolphins - The Splash Zone 1/18/24

The Miami Dolphins have some important decisions to make this offseason and Christian Wilkins is one of those. Wilkins is set to hit free agency after he and the team could not come to an agreement on a new deal before the season started. He bet on himself this season and will get plenty of money whether it’s with a new team or back with the Dolphins. Unfortunately, if the Dolphins want to bring him back, they are going to have to find a way to clear up their cap space issue.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Did Christian Wilkins Hint at His Miami Dolphins Future in Hard Knocks Finale?

Miami Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins is set to his free agency, and based on his comments in the Hard Knocks finale, expect him to explore all options.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Should Miami Dolphins Break Up Tyreek Hill-Jaylen Waddle Tandem in 2024?

The Miami Dolphins' offense had both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Saturday's playoff game and still laid an egg. Could that spur major change?

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins CB Cam Smith Takes Positive From Tough Rookie Year - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The team's top pick in 2023 was relegated mostly to special teams in his first season

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Priming for the Dolphins offseason - Miami Dolphins News 1/17/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Panthers interview Miami Dolphins’ OC Frank Smith for head coach job - The Phinsider

Could Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator leave for a head coaching job this offseason?

Blame Game: NFL’s Best Offense Freezes in Sub-Zero Conditions - The Phinsider

Who is most at fault for the Miami Dolphins loss to the Kansas City Chiefs?

Miami Dolphins ink former Eastern Michigan wide receiver to future contract - The Phinsider

Matthew Sexton spent time with four other NFL franchises before signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins lose to Chiefs to end 2024 playoffs - Fan Confidence Poll - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins’ 2023-2024 season came to a crashing end in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. How are fans feeling about the direction of the team heading into the offseason?