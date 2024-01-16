McDaniel and Grier reflect on Dolphins season - The Splash Zone 1/16/24

As is tradition after the season comes to an end, Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier held their end of the season presser to discuss about what went wrong this season for the Miami Dolphins and the future of the team. The two didn’t have much to say though as they are still assessing on everything that transpired this season and where they can make improvements. McDaniel didn’t rule out that he could give up play calling duties and Grier stated it’s a goal to get quarterback Tua Tagovailoa signed to a long-term deal.

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier/Head Coach Mike McDaniel 2023 Season Wrap-Up - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Grier and McDaniel discussed various issues related to the team

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Miami Dolphins assistant Anthony Campanile is interviewing for the New York Giants defensive coordinator job - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Anthony Campanile, who has northeast roots, is the fourth known candidate to interview for the vacant Giants defensive coordinator opening

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: ‘Goal’ is to sign QB Tua Tagovailoa to long-term deal

Tagovailoa is set to play the final year of his rookie deal on the fifth-year option in 2024

What should Dolphins do with Tua Tagovailoa? Predicting how offseason unfolds for Miami QB - CBSSports.com

Is Tua the long-term answer in Miami? We might find out this offseason

Dolphins Offensive Line

As Terron Armstead Mulls Retirement, Miami Dolphins' O-Line at Crossroads

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead told reporters that he's not sure if he'll play in 2024, further complicating an already dicey roster situation.

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins’ Howard unsure if he will be here. And Armstead, Davis, Hunt dish on their status

Several Dolphins add insight on their futures

Five decisions Dolphins have to make as they immediately dive into offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami Dolphins immediately go from competing to advance in the postseason to exit interviews and planning out their offseason.

Miami Dolphins Now Have NFL's Longest Playoff Win Drought - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Detroit Lions won their first playoff game since the 1991 season one night after the Dolphins lost at Kansas City

Miami Dolphins Sign Eight Players for 2024 Season - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The building of the roster for next season has begun

What’s next for the Dolphins - Miami Dolphins News 1/15/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins Super Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins season comes to a freezing halt in frigid Kansas City.

3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Lost To The Chiefs In The Wild Card Round - 2024 - Game Recap - The Phinsider

In this weekly column, I outline three reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

The Miami Dolphins made the right decision to believe in Austin Jackson - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins don’t have a great offensive line, but it’s headed in the right direction.

Report: Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead may be contemplating retirement - The Phinsider

Armstead says he "has a decision to make" this offseason.

NFL Coaching Changes 2024: Giants request interview with Dolphins LB coach Anthony Campanile - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins’ coaching staff is starting to be targeted by other teams as the coaching carousel speeds up.