What’s next for the Dolphins - The Splash Zone 1/15/24

For the second season in a row, the Miami Dolphins season came to an end in the Wild Card round and now the team has to enter offseason mode. There was so much excitement for this team with how the offense was rewriting franchise records but alas, it was not meant to be. The Dolphins showed barely any life against the Kansas City Chiefs, in frigid weather, and there are plenty things to change this offseason.

One of the issues the team will face is what to do with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. As of right now, the quarterback will play next season on his fifth year option. For the first time in a long time, Tua managed to make it through a full season healthy. But despite the highs this offense showed, they stumbled when it mattered against good teams. When things are going great, this offense was electric. When things got messy, this offense disappeared. Some of it’s on the quarterback, some of it’s on the offensive personnel, some of it’s on the coaching. Mike McDaniel and the crew have to find a way to overcome this hump or this team won’t be making it past the Wild Card round again.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Was the Dolphins’ season a failure? How the answer will impact Miami’s offseason

Miami made the playoffs for the second straight season but once again bowed out in the first round of the postseason

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Has The Tua Tagovailoa Era Already Peaked For Miami Dolphins? | The 33rd Team

Was the Dolphins' first-round exit against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Wild Card Playoffs the beginning of the end for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami?

What do Dolphins do with Tua Tagovailoa? Predicting how offseason unfolds for Miami QB - CBSSports.com

Is Tua the long-term answer in Miami? We might find out this offseason

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill Just Delivered the Most Honest Assessment of the 2023 Miami Dolphins

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill gave voice to some needed truth about the Miami Dolphins after their Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dolphins Offseason

3 Bold Moves To Fix the Miami Dolphins in 2024

Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins offseason got a lot more complicated after a second straight late-season collapse.

A 5-Year Dolphins Rebuild That Was Supposed To Deliver Championships Hasn't Brought A Playoff Win – OutKick

Dolphins five-year rebuild still hasn't delivered a playoff win, despite much regular season success against weaker teams.

Miami Dolphins' Offseason: New Contracts Coming for Tua Tagovailoa, Christian Wilkins?

There was thought that the Miami Dolphins would make Tua Tagovailoa the NFL's highest-paid player in 2024. But that was before three losses to end 2023.

Miami Dolphins fizzled down the stretch of the 2023 NFL season - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins fell short of season's expectations, but Miami's lackluster ending to 2023 season isn't all on Tua Tagovailoa

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Dolphins season comes to an end - Miami Dolphins News 1/14/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins playoff loss to Chiefs ends once promising season, leaving injuries and questions behind - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins once again find themselves on the losing end of a wild card round playoff game as the 2023 season comes to a crashing end.