Dress warm for the Dolphins/Chiefs game - The Splash Zone 1/10/24

It’s going to be pretty cold Saturday night when the Miami Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, it’s going to be so cold that it could be the coldest game the Dolphins have ever played in as The Weather Channel is expecting it to be -5 degrees at night. If that wasn’t bad enough there is also a chance of snow, but no big accumulation. Thankfully, the Dolphins have a good run game they can lean on as long as they don’t give up on the run. If you plan on going to the game, dress warm.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Headed for Coldest Game in Team History - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs in frigid conditions Saturday night

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel: We lost a game we were capable of winning, no time to sulk - NBC Sports

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel believes his team can play better than it showed in Sunday night's loss to the Bills, but now that the playoffs are starting, he wants his team putting that loss behind them.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

How Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa met his goal of 17-game season - ESPN

Multiple concussions in 2022 forced Tagovailoa to miss parts of five games, so he prepared for this season differently, and here's what happened.

Dolphins Defense

Miami Dolphins News: What Can Justin Houston Give the Defense?

Down their top three edge pass rushers, the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday added 34-year-old Justin Houston, who is expected to play Saturday.

Miami Dolphins Replenish Pass-Rushing Group - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins added Justin Houston, Bruce Irvin and Malik Reed the week of Saturday's playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs

Dolphins 2023 Season

Dolphins' struggles against Bills were familiar during a season they fell short vs. winning foes - CBS Miami

The Miami Dolphins' struggles against tough competition led to them falling to the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Heavy Hard Knocks Episode 8 Provides Insight Into Key Miami Dolphins Injuries

Hard Knocks: In-Season with the Miami Dolphins was heavy. Jerome Baker's injury, Tyreek Hill's house fire, and a key staffer's family tragedy all were featured.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Tua and Dolphins results against good teams is concerning - Miami Dolphins News 1/9/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week 18 | It wasn’t the defense’s fault - The Phinsider

Christian Wilkins torments Josh Allen once again.

Miami Dolphins 2024 scheduled opponents, locations set - The Phinsider

The NFL schedule for 2024 will not be released until the spring, but we at least know who the Miami Dolphins will be facing.

Film Review: Miami Dolphins Give Away AFC East Crown in Embarrassing SNF Collapse - The Phinsider

The defense (which is decimated by injuries) showed up and played inspired football. They were let down by Miami’s special teams and offense in the second half. Another wild card birth and road playoff game for these Dolphins.

REPORT: Miami Dolphins add veteran pass-rusher Justin Houston - The Phinsider

The 34-year-old outside linebacker will likely suit up on Saturday Night when the Miami Dolphins take on his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins: Your Game Predictions That Hit! - The Phinsider

We take a look back at your predictions for the Miami Dolphins/Buffalo Bills game.