Dolphins embarrassed by Ravens - The Splash Zone 1/1/24

The Baltimore Ravens embarrassed the San Francisco 49ers last Monday night and they just did the same against the Miami Dolphins. Lamar Jackson pretty much solidified the MVP title after carving up a Dolphins defense that has played well the past couple of months. The Dolphins defense looked lost all day and had one of their worst performances of the year. As for the offense, they just weren’t in sync and nothing seemed to go right as multiple easy catches were dropped. Miami just didn’t have any answers.

The Ravens are a very good football team and it was going to be tough to beat them at home. They secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the Dolphins needed a win to stay in contention for that spot. They also needed a win to secure the AFC East. But now they will have to beat the Buffalo Bills next weekend to secure their first AFC East title since 2008, which is not going to be an easy task.

The Miami Dolphins got off to a great start, but gave up too many big plays against the new top-seeded Baltimore Ravens

The Miami Dolphins will need to earn the AFC East title in Week 18. After a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, the season will come down to the Bills.

It was an awful showing in Baltimore for Miami

Dolphins could be forced to play season-finale against Buffalo Bills without three important starters

The Miami Dolphins were put in their place Sunday with an embarrassing 56-19 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens and must now beat the rival Buffalo Bills next Sunday to win the AFC East and assure a home playoff game

The Dolphins are in the playoffs but at risk of squandering a hot start, as Miami needs to beat Buffalo next week to take the AFC East title.

Bradley Chubb Decision Will (Justifiably) Haunt Miami Dolphins' Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb should be getting ready for the Bills instead of a long rehab. There was no reason he was still on the field when he got hurt.

The Baltimore Ravens smacked the Miami Dolphins around all day in a Week 17 meeting of the top two teams in the AFC. Miami just never had an answer.

Early reports seem to indicate Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb sustained a devastating injury in the team's Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

