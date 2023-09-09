The Splash Zone 9/9/23: Previewing Dolphins at Chargers

The Miami Dolphins will square off against the Los Angeles Chargers to start off their 2023 season. The last time these teams met, the Chargers beat up on the Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had one of his worst games of the season. Mike McDaniel has had an offseason to learn, so let’s see what he has in store with this offense on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Los Angeles Chargers - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Getting some answers about the Miami Dolphins' Week 1 opponent

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel September 8 Media Session Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before the team's practice at Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Quarterbacks

It’s time for Miami Dolphins QB Tua to demand the respect denied him, take what is his | Opinion

In the Samoan culture of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, “respect is everything.” He has not always gotten it from the franchise that drafted him. Now he must demand it.

10 NFL QBs With the Most on the Line in 2023 Include Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, and Others

Which NFL QBs are under the most pressure in 2023? Some signal-callers have a ton of money on the line, while others need to solidify themselves as starters.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins have a decision to make about the starting left guard spot - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Left guard happens to be one of the Miami Dolphins' unsettled positions. Will it be Isaiah Wynn or Liam Eichenberg at left guard?

Dolphins 2023 Season

Palm Beach Post writers - well, some of them - see Miami Dolphins winning a playoff game

Joe Schad, Hal Habib, Tom D'Angelo and Nick Pugliese give their fearless predictions on how the Miami Dolphins will do in the 2023 NFL season.

Miami Dolphins' new contracts could help relive some financial strain - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The extensions the Dolphins recently gave Zach Sieler, Alex Ingold and Blake Ferguson could create additional cap space next season when their base salaries are turned into roster bonuses.

Miami Dolphins News 9/8/23: Terron Armstead misses another practice - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

5 players to watch when the Miami Dolphins battle the Los Angeles Chargers - The Phinsider

Can the Miami Dolphins get revenge after falling to the Chargers last season?

Film Preview: Can the Miami Dolphins Learn From Past Mistakes Against the Chargers? - The Phinsider

Let’s take a look at the Chargers’ game plan against Miami in 2022 and how they can counter it this weekend.

Miami Dolphins Terrom Armstead ruled out vs. Los Angeles Chargers - The Phinsider

Kendall Lamm is expected to start in his absence

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 555 - The Phinsider

Please join us for our weekly post where fellow Phins fans share their victories from the past week.

Dolphins vs. Chargers injury report NFL Week 1 2023: Terron Armstead, Elijah Campbell out - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers released their final injury reports for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.