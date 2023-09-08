The Splash Zone 9/8/23: Terron Armstead misses another practice

The Miami Dolphins may be without their starting left tackle when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. Terron Armstead has not practiced since he injured his ankle during joint practices with the Houston Texans and that was back in the middle of August. Last year, Armstead didn’t practice much and still managed to play during the regular season. So anything is possible, but it’s sounding like Armstead by doubtful to play Sunday. If he can get some practice in today, there may be a shot that he can play.

Dolphins at Chargers

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel must prove he's worthy of his offensive genius reputation - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Mike McDaniel gets a second chance to make a better impression against Brandon Staley's offense

Why Chargers are perfect Week 1 litmus test for Mike McDaniel's Dolphins | FOX Sports

The Chargers were one of the first teams to identify a blueprint for stopping the Dolphins in 2022. Can Miami flip the script on Sunday?

Miami Dolphins-Los Angeles Chargers Second Injury Update - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tackle Terron Armstead again missed practice for the Dolphins, but there was one (very) positive development

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa talks about goals ahead of season opener – NBC 6 South Florida

As Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa enters his fourth NFL season, one goal is prominent in his mind: staying healthy.

Dolphins Defense

Why the Miami Dolphins' Defense Has a Fighting Chance Against Justin Herbert This Time Around

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert roasted the Miami Dolphins in 2022. But there's reason to believe things will be different in 2023.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Emmanuel Ogbah has a $65 million Miami Dolphins contract, yet he's second-string.

Emmanuel Ogbah had back-to-back 9-sack seasons as a Miami Dolphin. Yet it seems nobody is talking about him entering 2023.

