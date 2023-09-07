The Splash Zone 9/7/23: Jeff Wilson Jr. expected back by week 5

Miami Dolphins running back, Jeff Wilson Jr, was placed on injured reserve last week and will miss the first four games of the season. Wilson is dealing with injuries to his ribs and finger but his agent believes that Wilson will be back right after his stint on IR and be ready for the week 5 matchup against the New York Giants. While Wilson is out, Raheem Mostert will be the lead back with Salvon Ahmed and De’Von Achane backing him up.

Miami Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Expected Back in Lineup in a Month - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Wilson likely won't miss more than a month because of his ribs and finger issue, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'showing swag' entering 2023 season - ESPN

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's teammates and coaches aren't concerned about his health as they begin a new season.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins Tackle Terron Armstead Practice Status Sounds Familiar - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The four-time Pro Bowl selection has been sidelined by a lower-leg injury

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins Have Unsettled Safety Situation - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have a budding star at safety in Jevon Holland, but question marks when it comes to who will line up next to him

Dolphins Special Teams

Miami Dolphins Sign LS Blake Ferguson to Contract Extension - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Ferguson becomes the third Dolphins player to sign an extension in recent weeks

Dolphins at Chargers

Miami Dolphins Practice Report and Injury Update: Will Terron Armstead Play vs. Chargers?

The Miami Dolphins open the season against the Los Angeles Chargers in four days, and yet, two-fifths of their starting offensive line is a mystery.

Miami Dolphins preview special 'Fins Fever 2023' tonight at 7 on CBS12 News | WPEC

The NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with the Chiefs and Lions, as the Miami Dolphins prepare to head to Los Angeles for their first game on Sunday.

