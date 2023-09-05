The Splash Zone 9/5/23: De’Von Achane back at Dolphins practice

Miami Dolphins running back, De’Von Achane, has been nursing a shoulder injury he sustained during the preseason. The rookie had been wearing a no-contact jersey but was spotted without it yesterday at Dolphins practice. It’s great news for a position group that wasn’t too healthy as Jeff Wilson Jr. is on injured reserve and Achane’s status was up in the air. Raheem Mostert and Chris Brooks were the only healthy backs on the active roster, so getting back Achane is some great news.

De'Von Achane injury update: Dolphins rookie RB returns to practice ahead of Week 1 game vs. Chargers - CBSSports.com

The dynamic back had been out with a shoulder injury

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Why Mike White Won Miami Dolphins' QB2 Job Over Skylar Thompson

It'll be Tua Tagvovailoa QB1, Mike White QB2, and Skylar Thompson QB3 to at least start the season for the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold overcomes odds, inspires others on and off the field - WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports | Fort Lauderdale

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold has triumphed over adversity in his career, motivating him to inspire others.

Dolphins 2023 Season

Five Biggest Reasons for Concern for Miami Dolphins Heading into 2023 Regular Season - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are looking for a repeat playoff appearance for the first time in more than two decades

Miami Dolphins Reveal 2023 Captains

The Miami Dolphins captains are a familiar list, with one notable change in 2023.

It’s starting to feel real: Dolphins now within game week of season opener vs. Chargers

MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins have gone nearly eight months since their last meaningful game. They went through an arduous training camp in South Florida’s heat and humidity dating back to late July.

Dave Hyde: The Dolphins’ Sunday isn’t just about Sunday, considering Chargers’ speed trap last year

Don’t kid yourself: Thinking is hard. Out-thinking is harder. And a cerebral chunk of Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s offseason involved thinking about how to out-think Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley’s winning defensive scheme from last December.

