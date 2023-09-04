The Splash Zone 9/4/23: Kader Kohou’s time to shine

Last season, the Miami Dolphins secondary was decimated with injuries and that fortune hasn’t changed to much over the offseason. Jalen Ramsey will be missing a couple of months as he recovers from a torn meniscus and Cam Smith got a little beat up during the preseason. But that has allowed Kader Kohou to seize a starting spot again. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent last year with the Dolphins and played like a seasoned vet in his first year. With Ramsey out for who knows how long, Kohou has a chance to make a name for himself this season.

A Weighty Decision By Raheem Mostert Might Save Miami Dolphins' RB Room

With Jeff Wilson Jr. out indefinitely, even more weight will fall on the shoulders of Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert. The good news? He's prepared for it.

How BYU’s Chris Brooks went from undrafted to NFL’s Miami Dolphins - Deseret News

Former BYU and California running back Chris Brooks said he approached camp with the Miami Dolphins with a ‘day-to-day mindset’ to help him take advantage of the opportunities he was given. Now, the undrafted rookie finds himself on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster. Read more.

Ranking the Miami Dolphins' 2023 Schedule by Degree of Difficulty - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins face the second-toughest schedule in the NFL based on their opponents' combined winning percentage from last season

