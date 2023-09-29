The Splash Zone 9/29/23: Tua Tagovailoa earns monthly honor

For the month of September, Tua Tagovailoa is the AFC Offensive Player of the Month. This season has started off great for the Miami Dolphins and it’s thanks in large part to how dominate their offense has been playing. For the month, Tua threw for 1024 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. He also has the best passer rating in the league with 121.9. We as Dolphin fans have waited ages to see an offense as potent as this one and we can only hope they can keep it up all season long to make a very deep playoff run.

Dolphins at Bills

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins Offensive Line

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

