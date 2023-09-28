The Splash Zone 9/28/23: What does a 3-0 start mean for the Dolphins?

For the second consecutive season, the Miami Dolphins have started the season 3-0. Of the previous seasons that the team has started with this record, they have gone to the playoffs 10 out of 15 times. The stats for the fourth game are not pretty though as the Dolphins sit at 6-9 after winning their first three. With the way Miami’s offense has been playing, they should be able to compete with anyone in the league. They will face a tough task this weekend when they take on the Buffalo Bills for an AFC East matchup.

Miami Dolphins History Lesson: 3-0 Starts and What Comes Next - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The blowout victory against the Denver Broncos gave the Miami Dolphins the 16th 3-0 start in team history

Dolphins at Bills

Mike McDaniel says revenge not on Dolphins' minds vs. Bills - ESPN

Mike McDaniel says revenge is not on the Dolphins' minds as they prepare for Sunday's showdown with the Bills.

'Check Your Pulse' - More Than Revenge on Miami Dolphins' Mind vs. Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins would be the overwhelming favorites to win the AFC East with a Week 4 victory. But they need to beat the Buffalo Bills in a house of horrors.

Miami Dolphins Now Might Have Ideal Defense to Contain Josh Allen - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins forced three turnovers in the playoff game at Buffalo last January

'Just Like Any Fan Base' - Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Doesn't Fear #BillsMafia

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has experienced road games in Buffalo. And he apparently came away unimpressed.

The Miami Dolphins' History vs. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have dominated the Miami Dolphins since he entered the league in 2018. Will this week's meeting go any differently?

Dolphins Offense

Dolphins' Conga Line during win over Broncos rises to the top of NFL end zone celebrations

The Dolphins had plenty of celebrations during record-setting 70-20 win against the Broncos, including a conga line, Tyreek Hill's leap over the wall. But why a Conga Line?

Dolphins Running Backs

Raheem Mostert claims he's Dolphins' fastest player over Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle; what Next Gen stats say - CBSSports.com

Mostert says he's the fastest player on the fastest team

Miami Dolphins RB De’Von Achane named AFC Offensive Player of the Week - The Phinsider

After his historic day, rookie De’Von Achane is your AFC Offensive Player of the Week!

FILM: The Miami Dolphins scored 10 Touchdowns vs. the Denver Broncos - The Phinsider

ALLLLRIGHHHHTTTT MIIIAMMMMIIII!!!!!

Miami Dolphins Week 4 fan confidence: Will we ever see 70 points again? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a historic 70-point performance in Week 3. How are fans feeling heading into Week 4 and a showdown with the Buffalo Bills?

Your Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Week Four Predictions - The Phinsider

We ask Miami Dolphins fans for their predictions for this weekend’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Dolphins sweep FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week awards for Week 3 performance - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins continue to receive recognitions following their 70-point performance against the Denver Broncos.