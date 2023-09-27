The Splash Zone 9/27/23: Where do Dolphins rank after their historic victory?

If you haven’t heard, or live in a cave, the Miami Dolphins put up 70 points on the Denver Broncos during their game this past Sunday. It was utter domination and we may never see a game like this in the NFL ever again. The Dolphins were already near the top of some national media power rankings, but after their victory on Sunday some analysts are ranking the Dolphins as the #1 team in the league right now. The Dolphins do have a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills and should be a good test just see how good this team is right now.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Week 4 Power Rankings Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins' monumental blowout victory against Denver vaulted them at or near the top of the national power rankings

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel's vision becoming realized in Miami

How exactly did the Dolphins make a fellow professional football team look like an early season FCS opponent?

Dolphins Offense

Breaking down the Miami Dolphins’ historic 70-point performance | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The phrase “video game numbers” gets mentioned quite a bit when analyzing box scores, but the Dolphins' Week 3 performance truly was one that fits the bill.

Dolphins 2023 Season

Have the Miami Dolphins Ruined Football for America?

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott this week called the Miami Dolphins' offense "almost revolutionary." He was half-right.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/26/23: How many records did the Dolphins break on Sunday? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Film Review: The Miami Dolphins Were Too Much for Russ and the Broncos - The Phinsider

The Dolphins’ offense was firing on all cylinders and Denver just couldn’t keep up.

Around The AFC East: Dolphins, Bills enjoy blowout wins, Patriots sneak past Jets in Week 3 - The Phinsider

Recapping all the news around the AFC East, following Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Three | Welcome to the show! - The Phinsider

De’Von Achane impresses in a massive way against the Denver Broncos defense.

3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Beat The Broncos In Week 3 - 2023 - The Phinsider

In this weekly column, I outline 3 reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 3 2023 - The Phinsider

raze (verb) - to bring to a complete end the physical soundness, existence, or usefulness of

Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3 2023: Your Game Predictions That Hit! - The Phinsider

We take a look back at your predictions for the Denver Broncos vs. the Miami Dolphins game.

Miami Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins had some nice things to say about Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - The Phinsider

Sunday was fun, but it’s time to turn the page.

DB Justin Bethel made a strong case for an extended role as Miami’s nickel cornerback against the Broncos - The Phinsider

There was a time when cornerback was a strength of the Miami Dolphins.