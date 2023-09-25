The Splash Zone 9/25/23: Dolphins annihilate Broncos in a record-breaking game

In my years as a Miami Dolphins fan, that may have been the most fun I have had watching a Dolphins game...ever. The Dolphins steamrolled the Denver Broncos yesterday and it wasn’t just one play who popped off. We had the usual Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill, but the big story on offense was the performances of their running backs, Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. The two backs combined for 8 touchdowns on the day and, if you started one of them, you probably won your fantasy matchup. Up next for the Dolphins is the Buffalo Bills.

