The Splash Zone 9/22/23: De’Von Achane could see a bigger role

With Salvon Ahmed dealing with a groin injury, the rookie De’Von Achane could see a role increase this weekend when the Miami Dolphins take on the Denver Broncos. The expectation is that Ahmed will miss week 3, but the hope is he is back for week 4. Either way, Achane and Chris Brooks should get some more chances on offense with Raheem Mostert leading the way.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Rookie De'Von Achane in line for a bigger role in Miami Dolphins offense - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Salvon Ahmed's groin injury could open the door for Achane to play a bigger role against the Denver Broncos

Dolphins Offense

The Miami Dolphins Have the NFL's Most Productive Offense After Two Weeks - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Take a look at some of the impressive offensive stats the Dolphins are producing

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle might be forced to miss his second NFL game because of a concussion - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins are auditioning receivers to replace Jaylen Waddle, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel's standing is on the rise in Vic Fangio's defense - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel will continue to pull double duty in Miami's defense

Dolphins 2023 Season

Defense and running game propel Dolphins to Week 2 victory over Patriots | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Stellar performances from Andrew Van Ginkel and Bradley Chubb, among others, helped the Dolphins start the season 2-0 in two road games.

Broncos at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins predictions: Are NFL experts giving the Broncos a chance in Week 3 game?

Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel have the Miami Dolphins at 2-0, while Russell Wilson and Sean Payton's Denver Broncos are 0-2. Who wins Sunday?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/21/23: Tua Tagovailoa on pace to shatter single-season record - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa is ready for season opener vs. Broncos - The Phinsider

"And when you say Miami, you’re talking Super Bowl!!!!"

Your Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins Week Three Predictions - The Phinsider

We ask Miami Dolphins fans for their predictions for this weekend’s game against the Denver Broncos.

NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Preseason Playoff Teams Looking Fraudulent - The Phinsider

Are the Miami Dolphins ready to crack the top 3 in the week 3 NFL Power Rankings?

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins injury report: Jaylen Waddle, Salvon Ahmed didn’t practice Thursday - The Phinsider

Cornerback Xavien Howard was removed from the injury list.

Exclusive Interview: The Phinsider sits down with legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback, Dan Marino - The Phinsider

I sat down with Dan Marino to talk to him about "coming out of retirement", his thoughts on the Dolphins this season, and the advice he gave Tua!

Giants vs 49ers winners picks: Week 3 Thursday night odds - The Phinsider

The NFL is on to Week 3 with tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers.