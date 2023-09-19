The Splash Zone 9/19/23: Dolphins defense bounces back against Patriots

There was a little worry among fans after the defensive showing the Miami Dolphins had against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The Dolphins won that game thanks in large part to the offense putting up a ton of points. Well the defense was very unhappy with their performance and stepped up big against the New England Patriots in week 2. Vic Fangio dialed up more blitzes which created some turnovers and sacks for the defense, while missing their best edge player. Without Jaelan Phillips on the field, Andrew Van Ginkel and Bradly Chubb stepped up their games to help the Dolphins secure this win.

Miami Dolphins' Turnaround on D Fueled by Unexpected Pep Talk, Uncomfortably Placed Horseshoe

Inspiration -- and fortune -- came from unlikely sources for the Miami Dolphins defense in the team's Week 2 win over the New England Patriots.

Dolphins at Patriots

Game Recap: Dolphins Win Primetime Showdown at New England, 24-17

For the second week in a row, the Miami Dolphins defense came up with a game-winning fourth down stop to seal a victory, this time by the score of 24-17 over New England on Sunday Night Football.

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Winners and Losers: Raheem Mostert, Vic Fangio, and More

The Miami Dolphins outlasted the host New England Patriots Sunday thanks to an effective run game, big plays on defense, and a bit of fortune.

Miami Dolphins-New England Patriots Week 2 Complete Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the key moments from the Miami Dolphins' 24-17 Week 2 victory against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium

Miami Dolphins Snap Counts: A Change in Strategy in Week 2

The Miami Dolphins' snap counts from Week 2 reveal the team's thoughts at running back, linebacker, and secondary.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle in concussion protocol after hit - ESPN

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is in concussion protocol after taking a hard hit to the head in Sunday's win. Coach Mike McDaniel said Waddle is already "progressing" through the protocol.

