The Splash Zone 9/18/23: Dolphins escape Foxborough with a win

This game was a lot closer than it should have been but the Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots last night, 24 - 17. The Patriots defense took away the big passing plays from Miami, but forgot how potent the Dolphins ground game can be. Raheem Mostert had a night with 121 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. The Dolphins defense had a better showing this week and that was without two of their big starters in Jaelan Phillips and Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins move to 2-0 and sit on top of the AFC East.

