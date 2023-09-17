The Splash Zone 9/17/23: Dolphins-Patriots, a Sunday night showdown

We are going to have to wait a bit for some Miami Dolphins football today as they’ll take on the New England Patriots for a Sunday night matchup. The Dolphins will be taking on an AFC East rival tonight and look to start 2-0 for season. Last Sunday, the Dolphins offense lit up the Los Angeles Chargers defense but may face a tougher task against the Patriots. On the bright side though, Tua Tagovailoa is 4-0 against the Patriots and hopefully that streak continues after tonight.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins-New England Patriots Complete Week 2 Preview and Prediction - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 2-0 on the season when the face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand to the active roster, waived safety Verone McKinley III and more.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/16/23: Previewing Dolphins-Patriots Sunday night matchup - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins vs. Patriots preview: Insider look at New England from Pats Pulpit perspective - The Phinsider

The Dolphins face their AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots, for the first time in 2023. To get a closer look at this year’s version of the Patriots, we turned to Pats Pulpit.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots 2023 Week 2 DraftKings Sportsbook prop bets - The Phinsider

We take a look at some of the available prop bets for the Miami Dolphins players as they face the New England Patriots this weekend.

Will Dolphins WR Erik Ezukanma keep running the football? - The Phinsider

It was only a matter of time until someone mentioned Deebo Samuel.

Dolphins satin Starter jackets back in stock at HOMAGE - The Phinsider

HOMAGE is back with the satin Miami Dolphins Starter jacket in 2023.

Dolphins promote Da’Shawn Hand, elevate Cameron Goode, Chase Winovich ahead of Patriots game - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Saturday, including the waiving of safety Verone McKinley III.

Dolphins Vs. Patriots Sunday Night Football: Your Game Predictions - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans share their predictions for the week two showdown against the New England Patriots.

The Miami Dolphins pass rush must act quickly to disrupt Patriots QB Mac Jones - The Phinsider

Mac Jones was one of the quickest decisionmakers in Week 1.