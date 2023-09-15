The Splash Zone 9/15/23: Predicting the Dolphins-Patriots matchup

After and exciting victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins must now turn their attention towards the New England Patriots for a Sunday night showdown.. The Patriots may have lost, but they put up a tough fight against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are among the favorites to make the Super Bowl. The Patriots defense caused plenty of problems for the Eagles high powered offense, so it will be interesting to see if Mike McDaniel has any answers when he is calling offensive plays. This should be a pretty good AFC East showdown and will be a good test for the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins predictions: Here's how NFL experts are picking the Patriots game in Week 2

Jaelan Phillips and Tua Tagovailoa lead the Miami Dolphins against Mac Jones and the New England Patriots on Sunday night. Who will win in Week 2?

Mike McDaniel

How Miami Dolphins' 'Genius' Coach Mike McDaniel Gets His Receivers So Wide Open

The Miami Dolphins have become one of the NFL's most dynamic offenses under Mike McDaniel, the dream result of talent and scheme.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Durham Smythe and Mike Gesicki aren't talking (this week, anyway)

Mike Gesicki moved on to New England. But that doesn't mean he's moved on from his friendship with Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe. Just not on Sunday.

Dolphins Defense

Can the Miami Dolphins fix their leaky run defense? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins must tighten their run defense before their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins LB Van Ginkel Works His Way to Key Role on Defense - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Van Ginkel saw significant action in the Week 1 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers after moving ahead of David Long Jr.

Dolphins at Patriots

Miami Dolphins Practice and Injury Report: Encouraging Raheem Mostert, Terron Armstead News

The Miami Dolphins injury report is trending in the right direction this week, meaning they could be as healthy as they've been in some time in Week 2.

Miami Dolphins News 9/14/23: Tua Tagovailoa earns weekly honor - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins Reacts Survey Week 2 - The Phinsider

Are you confident the Dolphins are headed in the right direction?

Vikings vs. Eagles winners picks: Week 2 Thursday night odds - The Phinsider

The NFL is on to Week 2 with tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Big Drops From The Top - The Phinsider

A lot of movement in this week’s power rankings. How close are the Miami Dolphins to the top?

Miami Dolphins DC Vic Fangio explains why Brandon Jones and David Long Jr. saw limited playing time against the Chargers - The Phinsider

Safety Brandon Jones and linebacker David Long Jr. combined to play 19 snaps last Sunday.