The Splash Zone 9/14/23: Tua Tagovailoa earns weekly honor

After his spectacular performance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Tua Tagovailoa was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. The Miami Dolphins passing offense was firing on all cylinders and the Chargers didn’t have an answer for Tyreek Hill. This is the second time Tua has received the accolade and the last time was his performance against the Baltimore Ravens in week 2 last season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tagovailoa passed for 466 yards and three touchdowns in the 36-34 victory against the L.A. Chargers

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel September 13 Media Session Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before the team's practice at Baptist Health Training Complex

‘Shame on Me If I Just Mailed It In:’ Miami Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Explains His Big Week 1 Gamble

Mike McDaniel, mad genius? He certainly played part late in the first half of the Miami Dolphins' win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Kendall Lamm might be the Miami Dolphins' best swing tackle in 20 years - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Kendall Lamm played well as Terron Armstead's replacement against the Chargers. Was that luck, or something the Dolphins can build on?

Dolphins 2023 Season

Miami Dolphins Practice and Injury Report: Terron Armstead Returns, Mike McDaniel Quizzed on David Long and De'Von Achane

Could Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead make his 2023 Miami Dolphins debut Sunday against the New England Patriots? Here's what we know.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/13/23: Dolphins defense not happy with week 1 performance - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Week - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for #elite performance vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

NFL Power Rankings 2023: Week 2 Miami Dolphins roundup from around the web - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. How did that impact their power rankings in Week 2? We take a look at the expert rankings from around the web.

Miami Dolphins Week 1 Unsung Hero Of The Week - The Phinsider

Who is the "Unsung Hero Of The Week" in the 36-34 win over the LA Chargers?

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 1 - The Phinsider

meliorism (noun) - the belief that the world tends to improve and that humans can aid its betterment

Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 2 injury report: Terron Armstead returns to practice for Miami - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are getting closer to seeing a big piece of their offensive line return to the field as left tackle Terron Armstead practiced on Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week 2 game against the New England Patriots.

Your Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots Week Two Predictions - The Phinsider

We ask Miami Dolphins fans for their predictions for this weekend's game against the New England Patriots.