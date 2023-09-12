The Splash Zone 9/12/23: Dolphins & Tua Tagovailoa make a statement in week 1

The Miami Dolphins defense may not have had a great performance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it didn’t matter as the Dolphins offense was able to carry the team to victory. When the defense needed to make a stop at the end of the game, they did. But the story of this game will be about the performance of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the Dolphins offense. The whole offense was firing on all cylinders with Tua lighting it up through the air, Hill running routes all over the place, and the offensive line not giving up a sack against the tandem of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

Miami Dolphins prove 'adversity is our opportunity' in NFL Week 1 comeback - NBC Sports

Peter King unpacks how the Dolphins flipped the script on the Chargers in a thrilling Week 1 victory.

Chargers at Dolphins

Game Recap: Tagovailoa, Hill Dazzle In Historic Season-Opening 36-34 Win Over Chargers

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gave the Dolphins a 36-34 lead with his third touchdown pass and 466th passing yard of the day. The Miami defense needed to come up with a stop. And when it mattered most, they got it done.

Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa lead dynamic offense in Dolphins' win - ESPN

Tyreek Hill caught 11 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 28 of 45 passes for 466 yards and three TDs in Miami's 36-34 win over the Chargers. "They were on the same page, for sure," coach Mike McDaniel said.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Week 1 Snap Count Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Durham Smythe, DeShon Elliott and Andrew Van Ginkel were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against the Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins-Los Angeles Chargers: The Five Biggest Plays - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 36-34 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium

Miami Dolphins Snap Counts: Surprises at Wide Receiver, Linebacker, and the Secondary in Week 1

The Miami Dolphins snap counts revealed Mike McDaniel had a long bench at wide receiver and a short one in the defensive backfield in Week 1.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

2023 NFL MVP Odds: Tua Tagovailoa New Co-Favorite with Patrick Mahomes

After his impressive performance against the Chargers, Tua Tagovailoa is now tied with Patrick Mahomes in 2023 NFL MVP odds as the co-favorites.

Deal With It: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is a Legit MVP Candidate

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had a dream return to the field against the Los Angeles Chargers, and emphatically inserted himself into the MVP conversation.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa the talk of national media pundits after his Week 1 performance - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tua Tagovailoa's 466 passing yards was among the highest total in NFL history for a season opener

