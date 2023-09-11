The Splash Zone 9/11/23: Dolphins win season opener against Chargers

The Miami Dolphins overcame the Los Angeles Chargers in what was probably the most exciting game of opening weekend. There was no debate yesterday that Tua Tagovailoa was the best quarterback on the field and he surgically tore apart the Chargers defense with help from his speedy receiver, Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins needed a game winning drive from Tua and he delivered two beautiful throws to Hill to give them the lead near the end of the game. Jason Sanders make things interesting when he missed the extra point, but it wasn’t needed...thank goodness.

The Dolphins defense however was not good. It was their first official game under new defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio. The Chargers ran all over the Dolphins defense and the Chargers relied heavily on it. But when they needed to make a stop, Fangio brought the heat on the final drive to seal the victory for the team. Was the defense pretty bad? Yes. But there needs to be time to adjust to an entirely new system. The hope is this unit gets better as the season goes on.

