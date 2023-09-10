The Splash Zone 9/10/23: Dolphins kick off their season against the Chargers

Miami Dolphins football is back ladies and gentlemen! The Dolphins will face the Los Angeles Chargers today to officially begin their 2023 season. Expectations are high after the team made the playoffs last year in Mike McDaniel’s first season as head coach. This should be an exciting week 1 matchup with the quarterback matchup of Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. These two will forever be connected and compared since they both went back to back in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 2023 season is officially here. The Miami Dolphins are heading into the season coming off a 9-8 season that ended with a playoff appearance. With new additions during free agency and the draft, the Dolphins look to build off last year’s success.

Miami is using one of its two allotted practice squad elevations for the first game of the season.

Will the Miami Dolphins live with a lifetime of regret for picking Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert in the 2020 NFL draft?

As the Miami Dolphins prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 regular season, we get some Chargers insight from Bolts from the Blue.

As the Miami Dolphins prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 regular season, we get some Chargers insight from Bolts from the Blue.

