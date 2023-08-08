The Splash Zone 8/8/23: Where will the Dolphins finish in the AFC East?

The AFC East is absolutely stacked. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have been one of the NFL’s best teams these past couple seasons and the New York Jets just added a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers. The Dolphins showed they could be one of the better teams in the league last year and the hope is that they can find more success this upcoming season and you can never count out the New England Patriots with Bill Belichick at the helm. It should be a fun season watching these teams slug it out for the AFC East crown.

NFL Power Rankings AFC East: Bills, Dolphins, and Jets Surround the Crown

The AFC East power rankings could go a million different directions depending on how one wants to approach the topic. But the Patriots' funeral seems premature.

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins-Atlanta Falcons Joint Practices Primer: Everything You Need To Know

Training camp gets a fresh feel for the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons as they hold joint practices in Miami Gardens this week.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa's new suit of armor with Miami Dolphins - NBC Sports

Peter King continues his NFL training camp tour with a visit to Miami, where he learns how the team is preparing Tua Tagovailoa this season.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins News: When Will the Dalvin Cook Intrigue End?

The latest on the Miami Dolphins' Dalvin Cook connection, plus much more from a busy first two weeks of Dolphins training camp.

Dolphins Roster

Alain Poupart's 2023 Dolphins 53-Man Roster Projection 2.0 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down how things stack up for the Miami Dolphins heading into their first preseason game

