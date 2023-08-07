The Splash Zone 8/7/23: Dolphins will host Falcons for practice

The Miami Dolphins did not have practice yesterday and they will not have it today either. We will have to wait another day before the team holds joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons this week. The two teams will practice together on Tuesday and Wednesday before playing in their preseason game on Friday.

Miami Dolphins prepare to face Atlanta Falcons in practice before preseason opener – NBC 6 South Florida

Throughout these practice sessions, both the Miami Dolphins players and head coach Mike McDaniel have learned valuable lessons that will help them to be at the...

Dolphins Training Camp

Ten Miami Dolphins players who have shined during training camp - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

A break down of the 10 Miami Dolphins players who have shined during training camp

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins Continue Shuffling DB Group - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins reportedly will be signing cornerback Parry Nickerson

Dolphins Defensive Line

Why the Miami Dolphins Should Not Expect a Hometown Discount From Christian Wilkins

Christian Wilkins feels "a responsibility" to honor the defensive tackles who came before him. That responsibility could prove expensive for the Miami Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins Making Moves Along the Defensive Line - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins have released one of their young interior defensive linemen

Miami Dolphins News 8/6/23: Notes from Dolphins training camp practice #9 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Report: Miami Dolphins expected to sign defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand - The Phinsider

The Dolphins are bolstering their trenches.

Dolphins Under-The-Radar Additions That Can Make The Biggest Impact In 2023 - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans give their thoughts on off-season roster additions that are being overlooked.