The Splash Zone 8/6/23: Notes from Dolphins training camp practice #9

The Miami Dolphins held their ninth practice of training camp yesterday but that wasn’t the only thing going on. The NFL Hall of Fame ceremony was also going on and it was great to finally see Zach Thomas give his speech while wearing the gold jacket. It’s been a long time coming for #54.

As has become a common theme as of late, the Dolphins defense took care of business again and won the day at practice. The defense was able to get their hands on the football a few times, including two picks from Tua Tagovailoa. There was a little injury concern with the running backs as Jeff Wilson and De’Von Achane got banged up. Wilson was able to return to practice but Achane is listed as day to day.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

