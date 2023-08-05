The Splash Zone 8/5/23: Notes from practice #8 at Dolphins training camp

The Miami Dolphins will hold a scrimmage today after having practice yesterday. The team got to practice in some heavy rain had some injury news. Rookie corner, Cam Smith, was hurt on a play and was able to walk into the team facility. Hopefully it is nothing major, as Smith has the chance to make a big impact in year 1 with Jalen Ramsey to miss a few months of the season.

Miami Dolphins Practice Report: Another Worrisome CB Development on Day 8

Another notable cornerback left Dolphins training camp with an injury. We get it into that and more in our Day 8 Miami Dolphins practice report.

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins 2023 Camp: August 4 Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

What stood out during the eighth practice of Miami Dolphins training camp

Practice 8: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Through rain and shine, the Miami offense finds explosive plays during Day 8 of Dolphins Training Camp.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

'It's A Battle' - Dolphins WRs Coach Wes Welker Provides Update on Best Offensive Position Battle in Camp

Cedrick Wilson Jr. has the early lead to be the Miami Dolphins' WR3, but we're still a ways from the decision being made.

'Now I Get To Embarrass Him Every Day:' Tyreek Hill's Hilarious Reaction to Dolphins' Eli Apple Signing

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill explains why he was totally onboard with the team signing cornerback Eli Apple.

Dolphins Defense

Vic Fangio Critical of Miami Dolphins Defense - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins coach Vic Fangio isn't satisfied with what he's seen from the Dolphins defense during the first two weeks of training camp

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins News: A Fascinating (and Almost Unbelievable) Jalen Ramsey Injury Update

A week removed from significant knee surgery, Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey was already showing real improvement.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/4/23: Notes from practice #7 at Dolphins training camp - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert explains the benefit of playing with a versatile fullback - The Phinsider

Raheem Mostert has shared the backfield with talent fullbacks throughout his nine-year NFL career.

8/4/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; some big plays for the defense! - The Phinsider

Former first-round pick Jaelan Phillips earns his first orange jersey.

Resetting Miami Dolphins 90-man roster after training camp week 1 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have made a series of roster moves during the first week of their 2023 training camp. We catch up with everything that has happened.

Indianapolis Colts sign former Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake - The Phinsider

Gronk doesn’t have the angle — still!

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 551 - The Phinsider

