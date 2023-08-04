The Splash Zone 8/4/23: Notes from practice #7 at Dolphins training camp

Pre-snap penalties were a huge problem for the Miami Dolphins last season and the hope is that the team could get those issues ironed out before another season begins. Well yesterday at training camp, the Dolphins offense had a poor performance as they had a handful of pre-snap penalties and the defense got to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a lot. There is still time to get these errors figured out during some preseason games.

Miami Dolphins Practice Report: An Alarming Trend Reemerges in Day 7

Our Day 7 Miami Dolphins practice report dives into the issue from 2022 that apparently still has not been fixed.

Dolphins Training Camp

Practice 7: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The relationship between running backs and offensive line steadily progressing during Day 7 of Training Camp.

Zach Thomas, Hall of Fame

Tackling Greatness: How Zach Thomas Earned His Trip to Canton

An incredible football journey is about to end exactly where Zach Thomas belongs, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

‘Tough, nasty relentless:’ Zach Thomas ran through blocks and doubt during a Hall of Fame career - WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports | Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The sun was already out the morning of Zach Thomas’ first NFL training camp 27 years ago.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson takes on challenge of protecting Tua’s blind side: ‘I love that responsibility’

MIAMI GARDENS — The overarching big-picture narrative surrounding the Miami Dolphins and how far they can go in 2023 is largely about how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa must stay healthy.

A Reason To Believe Miami Dolphins OT Austin Jackson's Best Days Are Ahead of Him

Miami Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson enters a critical Year 4. And expectations for him should be as high as they have ever been.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins News: While His Peers Are Holding Out, Christian Wilkins Is Dominating

While his contemporaries are holding out, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is arguably having the best camp of any Miami Dolphins player.

How Raekwon Davis Put Himself in Position to Become a Bigger Factor for the Miami Dolphins Defense - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins nose tackle Raekwon Davis wants to earn a larger role in the base defense

