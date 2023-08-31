The Splash Zone 8/31/23: Jonathan Taylor for Jaylen Waddle?

The Indianapolis Colts were looking to trade their star running back, Jonathan Taylor, but for the right price. The Miami Dolphins were heavily connected to Taylor and it was believed the team was close to trading for him. That wasn’t the case as the Colts were asking for way too much in return for the Taylor. If the Dolphins wanted Taylor, they were going to have to trade Jaylen Waddle and some more to the running backs services. That is not happening as Chris Grier said yesterday that Waddle would not be available for any team to trade for.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

How 'Wild' Colts Demands Doomed Jonathan Taylor Trade Talks With Packers, Dolphins

We already knew the Dolphins were in on Jonathan Taylor, but so were the Packers. Why was Green Bay interested in the Indy RB, and could a trade still go down?

Chris Grier

Dolphins GM Chris Grier August 30 Media Session Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The key points from Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier media session before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Why the Miami Dolphins Picked Skylar Thompson Over Bailey Zappe (and Others)

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier explained the franchise's rationale to go with Skylar Thompson and Mike White as Tua Tagovailoa's backups.

Dolphins Running Backs

Get the name straight: Chris Brooks is newest Dolphins running back

The Dolphins' Chris Brooks made a name for himself in preseason, averaging 4.7 yards per carry to help win a roster spot as an undrafted free agent.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle Expects to Play in Season Opener - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle returned to practice and plans to play against the Chargers on Sept. 10

Dolphins Defensive Line

Christian Wilkins Contract Update: Can the Miami Dolphins Even Afford an Extension?

Any contract agreement struck between the Miami Dolphins and Christian Wilkins will need to wait until the end of the season, GM Chris Grier said Wednesday.

Dolphins Roster

Dolphins tabling Tua, Wilkins contract talks until after season - ESPN

The Dolphins are tabling contract talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins until after the 2023 season, general manager Chris Grier said Wednesday.

“Blown away”: Pili, Brooks, Hill discuss making Dolphins roster as undrafted rookies

Three undrafted rookies thrilled to make Dolphins roster

Miami Dolphins Sign Eight to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed eight players to the practice squad including cornerback Ethan Bonner, defensive end Randy Charlton, tight end Tanner Conner and more.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/30/23: Dolphins cut down roster to 53 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Jonathan Taylor trade demands from Colts included Jaylen Waddle - The Phinsider

The Indianapolis Colts were targeting Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in their trade demands for running back Jonathan Taylor.

Dolphins roster 2023: What is your biggest areas of concern for Miami? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have created their initial 53-man roster for 2023. With the cuts made, where are your concerns?

Miami Dolphins roster cuts 2023: Myles Gaskin signs with Vikings after release from Dolphins - The Phinsider

It did not take long for Miami Dolphins roster cut Myles Gaskin to find a new home. The running back is signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Now that the dust has settled... - The Phinsider

We ask Miami Dolphins fans, on the way to building the 2023 roster, what the team did right and what they got wrong.

Dolphins practice squad 2023: Eight players signed day after roster cuts - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have announced the signing of eight players to their 2023 practice squad.