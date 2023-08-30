The Splash Zone 8/30/23: Dolphins cut down roster to 53

The Miami Dolphins had to have their roster trimmed down to 53 players yesterday and although some players made it through the cuts, there is no guarantee they stick around. There are probably some recently released players around the league that the Dolphins could be interested in.

Not only did the Dolphins make plenty of cuts, reworked Cedrick Wilson’s contract to create some cap space for this season. The veteran wide receiver was on the trade block but it looks like he’ll be sticking around now with he reworked deal. The team also traded guard Dan Feeney to the Chicago Bears for a 6th round pick.

In fact, there was a ton of roster movement yesterday and there should be more to come in the coming days.

In fact, there was a ton of roster movement yesterday and there should be more to come in the coming days.

Miami Dolphins Initial 53-Man Roster and Contract Status - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the players on the Miami Dolphins' initial 53-man roster with how each one joined the team and when each will become a free agent

Dolphins Running Backs

The Truth About the Miami Dolphins Jonathan Taylor Trade Chatter

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has now said twice on the record that the Dolphins were not close to trading for Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins open up cap space by reworking Cedrick Wilson's contract - NBC Sports

The Dolphins have freed up some more cap space ahead of the start of the regular season.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins trading offensive lineman Dan Feeney to Chicago for a 2024 sixth-round pick - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins traded Dan Feeney to Chicago Bears, opening door for Liam Eichenberg to serve as Miami's backup center

Dolphins Defensive Line

Christian Wilkins Contract Update: Where Things Stand With Miami Dolphins DT

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins wants a new contract. But he's not willing to disrupt the 2023 Dolphins season to get one.

Dolphins Secondary

Kelvin Joseph-Noah Igbinoghene Trade: Winners, Losers, and Grade Dallas Cowboys-Miami Dolphins Swap

The Dallas Cowboys have traded cornerback Kelvin Joseph in exchange for Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Who won the trade?

The Noah Igbinoghene Trade Explained, and What the Miami Dolphins are Getting in Return

Mike McDaniel explained what went into the Miami Dolphins' decision to trade Noah Igbinoghene to the Dallas Cowboys for Kelvin Joseph.

