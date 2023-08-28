The Splash Zone 8/28/23: Dolphins extend Zach Sieler

The Miami Dolphins will begin trimming their roster down and will have to have it trimmed down to 53 by 4 p.m ET on Tuesday. But the Dolphins decided to take care of one of their own first. Zach Sieler and the team agreed to a 3-year extension and it is well deserved for a guy who was claimed off waiver back in 2019 and has become one of the Dolphins best defensive players. Sieler didn’t even take the field on Saturday night, but the team saw his value when the Jacksonville Jaguars were running the ball all over the place. Christian Wilkins is also waiting on an extension and perhaps that news will come soon too.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

