The Splash Zone 8/27/23: Dolphins lose final preseason game to Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars did not finish their matchup due to the injury Daewood Davis sustained during the game. Davis took a hit when trying to make a catch and stayed on the ground till the cart came out. The Dolphins and Jaguars agreed to end the game right then and there. Mike McDaniel met with media after the game and provided some good news when he announced Davis was conscious and able to move his extremities.

This was the last preseason game for players to make an impression on the coaching staff. Running back Chris Brooks has made a great impression all preseason long, but unfortunately that room is pretty crowded right now. Brooks should be a prime practice squad candidate provided no other team snatches him up.

The defense however did not make a good impression at all last night and you can bet Vic Fangio will not be happy with the performance. Rookie cornerback Cam Smith gave up a 74-yard touchdown while the defensive line was constantly pushed around all game. Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler did not play, but still, it was a very poor performance.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

5 Instant Takeaways: Dolphins struggle vs. Jaguars

5 Instant Takeaways: Dolphins struggle vs. Jaguars

Dolphins at Jaguars

Miami Dolphins Drop Ugly Preseason Finale - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins closed their preseason with a sloppy performance at Jacksonville in a game that ended early because of a scary injury to one of their rookies

NFL Preseason Week 3 Game Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Miami Dolphins 18 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-18 in a game called early after Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis suffered an injury and was carted off the field.

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Winners and Losers: Eli Apple, Vic Fangio, Mike White

The Miami Dolphins were completely outclassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, which made picking Dolphins winners and losers a challenge.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Jaylen Waddle Injury Update: What Is Miami Dolpins WR's Timeline To Return?

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle is one of the league's best playmakers. What is the latest regarding his injury, and is he worth drafting in fantasy football?

Dolphins Roster

2023 Miami Dolphins final 53-man roster projection - ESPN

The Dolphins open their season on Sept. 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is the final roster projection ahead of Tuesday's cut-down day.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/26/23: Dolphins/Jaguars, preseason game #3 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Preseason 2023 Schedule: How to stream Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, kickoff, TV, odds, more - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins head up I95 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2023 preseason finale. We have everything you need to know to watch today’s game.

Preseason Week 3 Dolphins at Jaguars: Three questions that will be answered about Miami’s defense - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have until Aug. 29 to slim the roster down to 53 players.

Miami Dolphins receive high praise from Pro Football Talk - The Phinsider

Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their takes on the Miami Dolphins following the second week of the preseason.

Jackson: The Miami Dolphins haven’t offered a first-round pick for Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor - The Phinsider

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to receive a first-round draft pick for the first-team All Pro.

Preseason Game 3: Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars Live Thread & Game Information - The Phinsider

Join your fellow Miami Dolphins fans to discuss this evening’s preseason contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars inactive players in Preseason Week 3: Miami ‘players not expected to play’ includes Jaylen Waddle, Christian Wilkins - The Phinsider

The Dolphins have released the preseason version of their inactive players list for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

SB Nation Reacts Miami Dolphins fan survey: Excitement surrounding Vic Fangio addition, Skylar Thompson expected to be QB2 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins kick off their third-and-final preseason game of the year later tonight. We take a look at some of the expectations the fans have for Miami ahead of the regular season.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars preseason 2023: Final score and immediate reactions - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an injury-shortened game as the 2023 preseason comes to an end.