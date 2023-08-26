The Splash Zone 8/26/23: Dolphins/Jaguars, preseason game #3

The Miami Dolphins will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars tonight for their final preseason game. The Dolphins are expected to play their starters, but Mike McDaniel is unsure on how long they will stay in. They’ll be in for more than a series but probably won’t play the whole half. This is also the last chance for some players to make a good impression on the coaching staff.

Miami Dolphins Injury Update: Mike McDaniel's Plans for Preseason Game 3

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel intends to play Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of his starters Saturday vs. Jacksonville. But for how long?

Dolphins Offense

Dolphins dissed again! NFL.com excludes (forgets to list?) Fins from Top 9 NFL offenses

This must be an oversight. The Dolphins are not among the Top 9 offenses in the NFL? Yeah, OK, Mr. NFL.com columnist

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins Unwilling to Send Indianapolis Colts First-Round Pick for Jonathan Taylor - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins' pursuit of Indianapolis Colts tailback Jonathan Taylor has its limits, and a first-round pick appears to be too steep

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/25/23: Dolphins interested in a star running back at the right price - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Rumor: Colts reject one of Dolphins trade offers for RB Jonathan Taylor - The Phinsider

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Indianapolis Colts rejected one of Miami’s trade offers for Jonathan Taylor. However, the two sides continue to discuss a trade that could send the #elite RB to the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins sign free agent defensive tackle Jamal Woods - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are bolstering their defensive line depth ahead of Preseason Week 3 with the signing of former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Jamal Woods.

Miami Dolphins bubble watch 2023: Preseason game 3 at Jaguars to give final look at roster hopefuls - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday as the 2023 preseason comes to an end. Where does the roster bubble stand ahead of the game and who is looking for a strong game and a 53-man roster spot?

Dolphins DT Raekwon Davis focused on becoming a better pass rusher during the offseason - The Phinsider

Fourth-year defensive tackle Raekwon Davis looks to become a well-rounded player for the Miami Dolphins.

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 553 - The Phinsider

It is a Friday and that means it’s time for us to welcome you to another VOTW post. Today’s open conversation prompt is just that - what is your victory for this week? Did you have something...

Dolphins’ Cornerback Kader Kohou aims for second-season surge through comfort and consistency - The Phinsider

Former undrafted free agent Kader Kohou saved the day for the Miami Dolphins secondary in 2022.