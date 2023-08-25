The Splash Zone 8/25/23: Dolphins interested in a star running back at the right price

During the offseason, the Miami Dolphins were linked to just about every elite running back that was available via free agency or trade. The latest one is Jonathan Taylor, who has been given permission to seek a trade from the Indianapolis Colts. It was reported yesterday that the Dolphins did have talks with the Las Vegas Raiders about Josh Jacobs. While they explored the option of a trade, the talks didn’t get too far because the Raiders aren’t interested in moving their top rusher. But it’s pretty apparent the Dolphins want to add a star at running back. But just at the right price.

Dolphins interested in RB trade market up to certain price; calls to Raiders on Josh Jacobs didn't go far

The Dolphins continue to check under every rock for potentially available elite-level running backs. Miami made an exploratory call on Josh Jacobs, but talks didn't go far, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Thursday.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel August 24 Media Session Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before the team's final training camp practice

Mike McDaniel Destroys Ryan Clark's Silly Narratives About Tua Tagovailoa's Fitness, Work Ethic

Mike McDaniel told reporters Thursday that the Miami Dolphins are getting the absolute best version of Tua Tagovailoa that has existed.

Miami Dolphins Injury Update: Mike McDaniel's Plans for Preseason Game 3

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel intends to play Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of his starters Saturday vs. Jacksonville. But for how long?

Dolphins Running Backs

Is There a Star Running Back the Miami Dolphins HAVEN'T Inquired About?

The Miami Dolphins remain in the thick of the Jonathan Taylor derby, and a new report shows how eager they've been to add a star running back this summer.

Miami Dolphins News: Where Do Things Really Stand With Jonathan Taylor?

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel suggested that any Jonathan Taylor talks that may have occurred are in the preliminary stages.

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker A.J. Johnson, waived linebacker Mike Rose and waived/injured safety Myles Dorn.

Dolphins Preseason

Miami Dolphins 2023 Camp: August 24 Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

What stood out during the 18th and final practice of Miami Dolphins training camp

Final Dolphins training camp practice of 2023: News, highlights and notes

Highlights from Dolphins’ final training camp report

