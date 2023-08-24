The Splash Zone 8/24/23: How important is Christian Wilkins for the Dolphins?

Christian Wilkins has been at Miami Dolphins practice, but hasn’t been participating. Instead of a holdout, the defensive lineman has been performing a hold-in as he feels he deserves a new contract after some very good play on the football field the past couple of seasons. All offseason we have heard the team and Wilkins have been in contact and have been trying to get an extension done. We are two weeks away from the regular season, so hopefully this can get resolved soon.

Why the Dolphins need Christian Wilkins - ESPN - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Wilkins may not have the sacks of some of his peers, but he's a valuable run-stopper and leader on the defense.

'If We Need To Get Scrappy, We Can Get Scrappy' -- Tua Tagovailoa Claps Back at Ryan Clark

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tells Ryan Clark to keep his name out of Clark's mouth during a spirited news conference Wednesday.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Camp: August 23 Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

What stood out during the 17th practice of Miami Dolphins training camp

Miami Dolphins' Offense Sputters as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Miss Practice

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both got the day off Wednesday, and the Miami Dolphins offense wasn't better for it.

Miami Dolphins rookie cornerback Cam Smith has resumed his push to become a starter - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith has been cleared for contract work, but now must earn Vic Fangio's trust

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark criticizes Tua’s weight, Tua fires back - The Phinsider

The Dolphins quarterback didn’t take too kindly to Clark’s comments on ESPN.

