The Splash Zone 8/23/23: The Miami Dolphins and Jonathan Taylor

The Miami Dolphins are expected to show interest in Jonathan Taylor, who was recently given permission to seek a trade by the Indianapolis Colts. Every running back that has become available has been linked to the Dolphins, so expect to be hearing about trade rumors until Taylor is officially traded.

The trade would make sense. Taylor is young, which is what the Dolphins are looking for. He’s not too beaten up like Dalvin Cook and would immediately improve the Dolphins rushing attack. However, if the Dolphins were to make a trade for Taylor, they would have to give the running back a new contract. Which won’t be cheap. The Dolphins still need to get a new contract together for Christian Wilkins and it would be a huge slap in the face for him if the team gave a new one to a player they just traded for. The Dolphins also seem pretty content with their running back room right now and it’s a position they haven’t invested a ton of money in.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Could Miami Dolphins Make a Play for Jonathan Taylor?

Jonathan Taylor makes more sense than Dalvin Cook for the Miami Dolphins in some ways. But in the biggest way, he makes even less.

Dolphins Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor landing spots: Colts give All-Pro RB permission to seek trade; Dolphins interested? - CBSSports.com

Taylor is in the final year of his rookie contract

'He's Done a Helluva Job' -- Miami Dolphins RBs Coach Weighs in on Jonathan Taylor

On Tuesday, Dolphins RBs coach Eric Studesville said complimentary things about Jonathan Taylor before practice at Miami Gardens. But will Miami pursue him?

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins News: Will Jaylen Waddle Be Ready for Week 1?

Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker provided an injury update on third-year wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins Activate TE Tanner Conner off PUP - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The tight end made the team as a rookie free agent last season

Dolphins Preseason

Opportunity running out for Dolphins roster hopefuls, CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein - CBS Miami

The Dolphins are is down to just one preseason game and few practices before having to make roster decisions

In final preseason tuneup, Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence pose ‘good test’ for Dolphins defense

The Jaguars are expected to play their starters in the preseason finale on Saturday

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/22/23: Injury updates on Dolphin players - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins expected to ‘explore’ trade for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor - The Phinsider

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that the Miami Dolphins will ‘at least explore’ a trade for #elite running back, Jonathan Taylor. #FinsUp

Miami Dolphins roster update 2023: Predicting the 53-man ahead of Preseason Week 3 at Jacksonville Jaguars - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are heading into their preseason finale this weekend with a visit to the Jacksonville Jaguars on tap for Saturday. How does Miami’s 53-man roster look with a game to play? We update our projection today.

Miami Dolphins activate TE Tanner Conner off physically unable to perform list - The Phinsider

Tanner Connor returns to action after playing 13 games last season for the Miami Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins are betting favorites to land Jonathan Taylor in trade from Indianapolis Colts according to DraftKings - The Phinsider

Can Miami land the big fish and seal a deal for Taylor?

Should the Miami Dolphins pull the trigger on a Jonathan Taylor trade? - The Phinsider

We ask Miami Dolphins fans their opinion on a possible trade for Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.

The Miami Dolphins are waiting to name a starting left guard - The Phinsider

The starting left guard spot on the Miami Dolphins is still up for grabs.