The Splash Zone 8/22/23: Injury updates on Dolphin players

During the course of the Houston Texans game, the Miami Dolphins sustained a couple more injuries to their roster. Quarterback Mike White is in the concussion protocol meaning Skylar Thompson should see plenty offensive snaps when the Dolphins play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, unless White can clear the five-step process to get out of the protocol. James Blackmon was brought back though and will probably see a little bit of time during the game.

The offense has even more injuries as rookie running back, De’Von Achane, is week-to-week with a shoulder injury and guard, Robert Jones, will be sidelined for awhile with an MCL sprain.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins QB Mike White is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. And other injury updates

White played four snaps in the team’s preseason win over the Texans

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel August 14 Media Session Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The highlights from McDaniel's Zoom media session looking back at the Houston game and ahead to the final preseason game

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Expanding the zone: How Tua Tagovailoa can maintain MVP-level production | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Tua Tagovailoa orchestrated a lethal five-game tear in the middle of the 2022 season. Now, the goal is to sustain that level of play across a full campaign.

Mike White Concussion Sets up Tricky Preseason Finale for Miami Dolphins

The ripple effects of quarterback Mike White's concussion on the Miami Dolphins are significant.

Dolphins Running Backs

Could Miami Dolphins Make a Play for Jonathan Taylor?

Jonathan Taylor makes more sense than Dalvin Cook for the Miami Dolphins in some ways. But in the biggest way, he makes even less.

De'Von Achane's shoulder injury could carry over to the Miami Dolphins' regular season - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Rookie tailback De'Von Achane suffered a shoudler injury in Dolphins second preseason game

Dolphins Offensive Line

Have the Miami Dolphins Finally Fixed Their Offensive Line?

With three weeks left until the season, there's reason to believe the Miami Dolphins' offensive line won't be a liability in 2023.

Dolphins Preseason

Chris Perkins: What we’ve learned about Miami Dolphins through four weeks of training camp

The Miami Dolphins had some adverse moments in Saturday’s 28-3 preseason victory at Houston, but they responded in a way that should give everyone more of a reason to be optimistic about the season.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/21/23: Final audition for Dolphins final roster - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Mike White in concussion protocol - The Phinsider

Concussion issues strike Dolphins’ quarterback room once more

Miami Dolphins preseason 2023: Quarterback Justin Blackman returns after Mike White concussion - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins made a roster move after quarterback Mike White sustained a concussion.

Who are your standouts in the Miami Dolphins' 2nd preseason game? - The Phinsider

We ask Miami Dolphins fans who their standout players were in this past weekend's game against the Houston Texans.