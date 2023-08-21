The Splash Zone 8/21/23: Final audition for Dolphins final roster

Next week, NFL teams will have to begin cutting their rosters down to 53 players. The final preseason game will be this week and it is the last chance for fringe players to make their cases to be on the final roster. There will be several veteran and rookie players vying to make this Miami Dolphins squad. Who are some fringe players you’d like to see make this Dolphins team?

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Projections: Final Picture Coming Into Focus

Preseason Week 3 was once the dress rehearsal. Now it's a final audition. Read on for our Miami Dolphins 53-man roster projections a week out from cutdown day.

Dolphins Preseason

10 Miami Dolphins Players to Watch in Their Second Preseason Game ... And How They Fared - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Revisiting some of the Miami Dolphins players who had the most at stake in the preseason game against the Houston Texans to see how they performed

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins running out of contenders for the starting left guard battle - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Robert Jones' knee injury removes a contender for the Miami Dolphins' vacant starting left guard spot

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/20/23: Dolphins defeat Texans 28 - 3 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Tu-Jitsu: The martial art that could very well save the Miami Dolphins season - The Phinsider

Tua Tagovailoa’s offseason Jiu-Jitsu training is already paying dividends.

You chime in on fixing the Miami Dolphins 2024 cap issues! - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans chime in on fixing the team’s 2024 looming salary cap issues.