The Splash Zone 8/19/23: Dolphins/Texans, Preseason game #2

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans will square off this evening for their week 2 preseason matchup. The two teams held joint practices during the week with the most notable news being Dolphins left tackle, Terron Armstead, leaving practice early the one day with an injury. Thankfully Armstead seems to have avoided a major injury scare and is aiming to play week 1 of the season.

Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, has not decided on how many starters will play during the game. Last week, barely any of the presumed starters played but maybe we can expect to see a couple during this weeks game. We just got to hope that the team can avoid anymore injuries.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

10 Miami Dolphins Players to Watch in Their Second Preseason Game - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out some of the Miami Dolphins players who have the most at stake in the preseason game against the Houston Texans

Dolphins Wide Receivers

'I Just Go Get On Madden' -- Does Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Really Not Watch Film?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill insisted to reporters this week that he does everything a pro athlete isn't supposed to do.

Dolphins Offensive Line

‘I Think We’re a Lot Further Along Than We Have Been’ — Reason for Optimism for Miami Dolphins’ O-Line?

Right guard Robert Hunt is bullish on the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line after a solid week in practice against the Houston Texans.

Dolphins Secondary

They’re close friends reunited with the Dolphins. But they can’t agree on one thing

Close friends and former college teammates Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliott are battling for playing time. But there’s one thing that they can’t agree on as friends.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/18/23: Terron Armstead injured during practice - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 552 - The Phinsider

It is a Friday, so it is a VOTW post. Today’s open conversation prompt is just that - what is your victory for this week? Did you have something amazing happen this week? Is it the small thing...