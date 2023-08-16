The Splash Zone 8/16/23: What to look for during Dolphins/Texans joint practices

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans will be getting together this week to practice together before the teams play each other on Saturday for their preseason matchup. One position fans will be interested hearing about will be the left guard spot. Liam Eichenberg is penciled in as the starter but that may not bee for much longer. There are a couple of guys pushing for that spot and we could see them getting some first team snaps during the week. We’ll also get a good indication on who could be in the driving seat when the teams play on Saturday.

Miami Dolphins-Houston Texans Joint Practices Primer: Everything You Need To Know

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans will spend three of the next four days in close proximity, beginning with two Dolphins-Texans joint practices.

CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein: Dolphins hit the road for first time - CBS Miami

Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins are spending the week in Houston. Two joint practices with the Texans will be followed by the Fins' second preseason game on Saturday.

Miami Dolphins News: Is Mike McDaniel Spread Too Thin?

'You're the worst. I'm the worst.' Mike McDaniel clearly understands that the Miami Dolphins must be more disciplined. But what role does he play in the issue?

Dave Hyde: There’s a better way for Dolphins to improve running game than Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook cared a lot more about the Miami Dolphins than they cared about him. Now the newest New York Jet will care more about playing the Dolphins than they will ever care about playing him.

