Splash Zone 8/15/23: The battle for left guard

‘A chain is only as strong as its weakest link’ and that link is left guard spot among the Miami Dolphins offensive line. Liam Eichenberg has been penciled in as the starting left guard and it just hasn’t been going well for him as he enters his third season. Eichenberg, Isaiah Wynn, Robert Jones, and Lester Cotton have all been getting work and battling it out for that left guard spot.

There’s a dark-horse candidate for Dolphins’ left guard spot — and he’s even coming off a recent playoff start

MIAMI GARDENS — Quick. Name the Miami Dolphins’ starting left guard in their last playoff game. It’s an offensive lineman that isn’t being mentioned as much as Liam Eichenberg and Isaiah Wynn for that starting role this training camp but could be considered a dark-horse candidate. His name is Lester Cotton.

Miami Dolphins Practice Report: For Better or Worse, Miami's O Is the Tyreek Hill Show

The Miami Dolphins practice report from Day 13 of training camp zeroes in on just how important Tyreek Hill is to Miami's offense.

Practice 13: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The offense and defense trade blows before the team heads out to Houston for Saturday's matchup.

What's Up With Miami Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins?

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has barely practiced for more than a week. Is he hurt? Or is this a negotiating ploy?

Miami Dolphins News 8/7/23: Dolphins will host Falcons for practice - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins Receive Good News as Rookie Corner Cam Smith Returns to Practice Monday Morning - The Phinsider

Smith was held out of 11 on 11 drills, but it seems he will be fully available sooner rather than later.

8/14/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Miami’s best player finally wears orange - The Phinsider

We’ve turned the page on an ugly preseason game for many Miami Dolphins’ players on the roster bubble and the team is once again practicing ahead of their trip to Houston for joint practices, then...

Dolphins training camp 2023 position battles: Mike McDaniel talks offensive line - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins completed their first preseason game of the year on Friday, losing to the Atlanta Falcons. How did Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, and the rest of the offensive line play? Head coach Mike McDaniel provided some thoughts.

Phinsider Faithful’s Top 5 Miami Dolphins Offensive Players - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans tell us their top five players on offense.

Dalvin Cook signs with New York Jets; Ezekiel Elliott to Patriots - The Phinsider

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook will sign with the New York Jets, according to a report. The move comes just hours after Ezekiel Elliott signed with the New England Patriots.