Splash Zone 8/14/23: Cam Smith Injury Update

The Miami Dolphins are already going to be without Jalen Ramsey for a couple of months and from the sounds of it, will be without Cam Smith for the rest of the preseason and maybe some time when the regular season begins. Smith sustained a shoulder injury against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday and we should hear more updates as the weeks go by.

Cam Smith Injury Update: Latest on Miami Dolphins' Rookie Cornerback

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel updated the status of cornerback Cam Smith, who hurt his shoulder in the preseason opener.

Dolphins sign WR Keke Coutee, DB Jamal Perry - ESPN

The Dolphins have signed wide receiver Keke Coutee and defensive back Jamal Perry. Coutee was released by the Saints on Friday.

Miami Dolphins Stock Report: Offense Struggles for Fifth Straight Outing - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Has Mike McDaniel's unit lost its mojo?

