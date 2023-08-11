The Splash Zone 8/11/23: Dolphins/Falcons, Preseason Game #1

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Atlanta Falcons tonight for their first preseason game. Asked during the week, head coach Mike McDaniel was unsure on whether starters will play and if they do, for how long. If there are starters playing, it’s probably because they need some playing time or they are fighting to keep their starting spot. But expect to see backups and fringe players get most of the playing time tonight. FOOTBALL IS BACK!

Dolphins get preseason started at home, CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein on what to look for - CBS Miami

The Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons in the first of three preseason games

Falcons at Dolphins

Five questions for the Dolphins in their preseason opener against the Falcons

Miami will begin its exhibition slate at home against Atlanta on Friday night.

Dolphins Offense

Miami Dolphins experiencing growing pains on offense - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Is the Miami Dolphins offense experiencing a second-year slump, or is this week's struggled a byproduct of experimentation?

Dolphins Running Backs

'One Of Them Ones'--Jaylen Waddle praises De'Von Achane

Miami Dolphins rookie RB De'Von Achane is taking training camp by storm. Star WR Jaylen Waddle has been impressed, and others have heaped praise on the rookie.

Dolphins Defense

The Vic Fangio Era Begins Friday for Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio makes his aqua and orange debut in Friday night's preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dolphins Linebackers

For Dolphins undrafted rookie LB Aubrey Miller, preseason means everything

Dolphins LB Aubrey Miller knows he needs to be a special teams demon to make the team. He's undrafted, after all. For Miller, Friday night means everything.

Dolphins Secondary

Top 10 NFL Preseason Battles To Watch in 2023

Which NFL preseason battles should you pay attention to this week? Baker Mayfield vs. Kyle Trask is one of several competitions that will be on display.

Miami Dolphins News 8/7/23: Dolphins will host Falcons for practice - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Several Miami Dolphins could make you some money this fall - The Phinsider

There are some very interesting - and very attainable - prop bets for some of Miami’s stars.

Top 5 Miami Dolphins Defensive Players? - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans give us their five best players on defense!