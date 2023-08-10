The Splash Zone 8/10/23: Notes from Dolphins/Falcons joint practice #2

It was another hot day as the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons squared off for their final practice before playing their preseason game on Friday. One thing you don’t like to see during training camp is injuries. The Dolphins have already lost Jalen Ramsey for a couple of months and now, Jaylen Waddle left practice after getting banged up yesterday. We can only hope it is nothing serious.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins-Atlanta Falcons Joint Practice Report: Dolphins' Offense Needs Significant Work

In our training camp Day 11 Miami Dolphins practice report, the news isn't great for Mike McDaniel's offense.

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins-Falcons Joint Practice: Defensive Observations (Aug. 9) - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami defense dominates day two of joint practices with Falcons

Miami Dolphins 2023 Camp: August 9 Practice Offense Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

What stood out on offense during the second joint practice for Miami Dolphins with the Atlanta Falcons

Five reasons for Miami Dolphins optimism — but 5 more for concern — as the games begin | Opinion

Are Miami Dolphins Super Bowl contenders or third best in their own division? We list big reasons for optimism ... but also for concern.

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel: Dolphins were worst in the NFL in pre-snap penalties, have to fix it - NBC Sports

The Dolphins led the NFL in pre-snap penalties last season, and head coach Mike McDaniel says that's unacceptable.

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins rookie Devon Achane doing 'amazing stuff' at camp, could take Miami out of Dalvin Cook chase - CBSSports.com

The Dolphins drafted the former Texas A&M speedster in the third round

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins rave about rookie RB De'Von Achane: 'Man, he's going to be good'

With the pads coming on during the Dolphins' joint practices against the Falcons ahead of Friday night's preseason tussle, rookie RB De'Von Achane is once again flashing dynamic potential.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins Get Clarity on Braylon Sanders Injury

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided a Braylon Sanders injury update Wednesday morning.

Jaylen Waddle Headlines Long List of Miami Dolphins Injuries - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle left practice early after being injured after catching a pass

Dolphins Offensive Line

Are the Miami Dolphins making a switch at the left guard spot? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Take a look at the top three standouts for the Miami Dolphins during Wednesday's joint practices against the Atlanta Falcons

Dolphins Secondary

Will Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey Make a Full Recovery?

Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey said "it won’t be a tough task" to return to his previous heights. But he does have his doubters.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/7/23: Dolphins will host Falcons for practice - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins teammates see special talent in rookie RB De’Von Achane - The Phinsider

De’Von Achane has been turning heads in camp and has even drawn comparison to former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson by one of his Miami Dolphins teammates.

Miami Dolphins training camp battles 2023 take shape with Preseason Week 1 depth chart - The Phinsider

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for their first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, we take a look at their depth chart and highlight some of the top position battles.

What should Dolphins fans expect from Tua Tagovailoa in 2023? - The Phinsider

Expectations for Miami’s quarterback in Year 4 should be high.

Does the Miami Dolphins’ Offensive Line Need to Be Elite in 2023? - The Phinsider

It won’t be the strength of their offense, but it doesn’t need to be.

Don’t try running the football against Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins - The Phinsider

Christian Wilkins is a nightmare matchup for opposing running backs.

Top 5 Miami Dolphins Offensive Players? - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans give us their five best players on offense!